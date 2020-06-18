The University of Alaska Fairbanks is facing enrollment decline along with the rest of the nation, but not quite as large of a decline as elsewhere in the state and the country.
UAF Chancellor Dan White touched on the topic of enrollment when he spoke to the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce at its Tuesday luncheon.
Nationally, according to White, universities are seeing at least a 20% decline in enrollment right now. He added that it’s not so much that students aren’t there and don’t want to take the courses, but they’re waiting to see what will happen with COVID-19 and how universities are going to respond.
The Institute of Higher Education published an article in late April indicating an anticipated 20% drop in enrollment following the COVID-19 outbreak. The article, found at bit.ly/2YLoPEf, cites surveys responses from more than 2,000 college-bound students. Since then, the Institute has published another article, bit.ly/3edJpDI, citing a more positive trend in numbers since universities announced they would be opening come fall.
White noted the Fairbanks campus has had an 11% drop in enrollment, which he attributes to students being treated well when the university closed in March and having confidence they will be treated well when they come back in fall.
“There are some real bright spots,” he said. “We’re seeing increases in outside-of-Alaska students registering for UAF. We’re seeing more students registering for online. We have double the number of people engaged in our eCampus.”
White noted eCampus continues to grow, and he thinks people not registering yet are primarily Fairbanks-area students, who White said he thinks are waiting to see what’s going to happen. He added that he thinks UAF is in good shape, especially given the national outlook. eCampus enrollment is up 14% for the summer and 7% for fall, according to White.
UAF is also faring better than its other counterparts within the state. As of the university’s latest enrollment report, published June 15, indicates overall UAF enrollment has dropped 12.3%.
The University of Alaska Anchorage, meanwhile, has seen a 22.8% drop in enrollment, and enrollment has declined 18.4% at the University of Alaska Southeast.
This leaves the UA system with an overall 19.3% decrease in enrollment. The early semester enrollment reports are generated weekly until Sept. 14 and are available at bit.ly/2Yb85ar.
