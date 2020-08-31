A research team led by the University of Alaska Fairbanks has received a five-year, $2.6 million grant to study changing mercury levels in the Aleutian ecosystem during the past 3,000 years.
The grant from the National Science Foundation will allow the team to look at modern, historic and ancient bones from Steller sea lions, northern fur seals and cod — species that gradually accumulate mercury in their bodies throughout their lifetimes, according to a UAF news release.
The species are top predators and are therefore considered “ecosystem sentinels.” The mercury levels in their bones should reflect amounts of the contaminant found in their Aleutian region environment during their lives.
Julie Avery, Nicole Misarti and Lorrie Rea, researchers at UAF’s Water and Environmental Research Center, will lead the project with Caroline Funk, an archaeologist from the University at Buffalo.
The grant will also fund participation of two UAF graduate students.
The bone specimens they study will mostly be from Indigenous archaeological sites in the eastern and central Aleutians, including collections housed at the Smithsonian, the University of Alaska Museum of the North, and the Museum of the Aleutians in Unalaska, according to the UAF announcement.
“The research team will also excavate in the western Aleutians, a region that is underrepresented in museum collections,” the news release reads.
Mercury’s presence as an environmental contaminant, the announcement states, “is a health concern for animals in the Arctic region and for the people who consume them.”
“We know that humans currently contribute large quantities of mercury to the atmosphere through industrial processes,” Avery said in the news release. “What we don’t know is what are the natural dynamics of mercury in the Aleutian environment. To investigate that, we must look to the past.”
