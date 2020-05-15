The University of Alaska Fairbanks is now offering a master’s degree in One Health online.
The One Health program studies the interconnectedness of environmental, animal and human health. On Thursday, Arleigh Reynolds, director of the program, released a letter announcing the online degree, calling it the only degree of its kind in Alaska and the Circumpolar North.
“Combining training and hands-on practice, the program is an integration of science, culture, history, communication and more,” Reynolds wrote.
Students will gather information through an interdisciplinary, multicultural approach and translate that information to communities, according to the letter. The program can also provide students with the opportunity to strengthen their application in healthcare training programs, including veterinary or human medicine programs, nursing and mental and behavioral health care.
Applications for the first cohort are open through July 2020. Fees can be waived using the code ONEHEALTH2020. Courses begin this fall. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Z034T0.