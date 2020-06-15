The University of Alaska Fairbanks is moving ever further into the world of gaming — for industry, innovation and recreation.
UAF hired an esports coordinator this year, which will oversee the world of competitive video gaming on campus. The university also launches its Introduction to eSports business class this year, taught by Adjunct Professor Cricket Carlson, who sought her own career in gaming at the school.
“I actually attended UAF and I remember, I’ve always loved video games,” Carlson said.
Carlson graduated and wound up working in Austin, Texas, where she worked with South by Southwest and few different game studios. When she found out that there was a budding program in game development, though, Carlson said it immediately took her back to when she was attending school. She could remember longing for that kind of opportunity or for someone to mentor her and give her some exposure to the industry.
“I just think if there are any students out there who are likeminded or like me … I want to make sure that they are getting exposure and getting those opportunities and that we’re creating opportunities for them now,” she said.
Carlson describes the class as looking from the ground up, the community level to larger enterprise, and discussing what the nuts and bolts of creating esports events and opportunities are.
“This is going to be looking at, holistically, why esports?” she said.
The class will examine why the scene is blowing up, why there is so much money and attention around it, then finding an understanding of what it can do on a community level, according to Carlson, to give Alaskans an opportunity to participate in what’s becoming an “important cultural trend and pastime.”
From there, she explained, it’s about putting together how to handle business partnerships, host events, foster a community of esports athletes and integrate that into communities, from K-12 schools on to the competitive scene, nationally and internationally.
UA’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, or EPSCoR, will also be hosting a game jam this month. Game jams are contests held in a variety of places challenging participants to create new, original games — in this case while looking at an EPSCoR project.
Game jam
Cassidy Phillips, data visualization specialist for Fire and Ice, an EPSCoR project, said that initially the jam was going to be on campus, but with complications arising from COVID-19, they moved it online to reach people across the system and in the state who are interested in game development.
The Solstice Game Jam will take place online from June 22-29. It’s theme will be Fire and Ice, in light of a project of the same name funded by the National Science Foundation. The project researches fire risks and fire behavior in the boreal forest and changes to physical and chemical variables in the Gulf of Alaska.
Phillips stressed the jam is open to anyone in the world, but the program’s hope is to reach out to people through the UA system and throughout Alaska, where the Fire and Ice project is focused. They’d like to have people engaging in the theme of fire and ice, looking into some of the science being done.
“Those are some of the things we hope to have people come engage with, but also this is the first one that we’re hosting and we’re hoping to come learn from it as well,” he said.
The Fire and Ice project has a Diversity, Education and Workforce Development team according to Phillips, which has been been looking at K-12 programs, with some ideas about developing games that can be played in gyms or other places.
“So, the idea that games can help people learn is in connection with the project, but also this has been kind of a way to explore learning through different visualization,” Phillips said.
The goal for engaging people with games is to focus on systems thinking and the ways in which people put different elements together to understand something, he explained, so the idea is to use game design to help people develop an understanding of the project.
For example, one of the things he said he has been trying to show people is how different fires behave, so they’re thinking of creating simulated environments in which to observe fires and firefighting efforts.
“If you can create a wind simulation that kind of makes the fire move in a certain way, then what ways do you have to respond to that as a player in the game?” Phillips said.
There’s prizes too, for those whose games rank among the top three as decided by the five judges who will be scoring submissions. First place gets a $250 Steam key, for the Steam, digital video game distributor. Second place gets a $150 Steam key, third place a $100 Steam key.
Interested readers can find out more about the jam at https://itch.io/jam/solstice-fire-and-ice-game-jam and register for it online at bit.ly/2N03GRb.
Club activities
Meanwhile, despite COVID-19 and the summer months the esports and gaming club is still hanging in there.
Club President Aharon Hughes said since the pandemic started, he’s been trying to move the club in an online direction.
“I would say attendance is definitely way down, unfortunately, but there’s not much I can do about that,” Hughes said. Club attendance is normally down in the summer anyhow, he noted.
However, Hughes thinks a lot of what made the club great was being able to meet in person.
“I met so many of my friends, online and otherwise, through video games. I would say there’s definitely a social aspect to gaming that I guess people really underestimate,” he said, adding that it’s “huge” to him personally, and he thinks it is for other people.
While gatherings haven’t been going on, the group has been meeting about once a week or once every two weeks, on a Discord server. Discord is a free messaging app that allows people to text, call or develop group chats with each other that was initially developed in the gaming community.
Normally, Hughes said the server is for casual get-togethers, often playing Jackbox Games or Super Smash Bros. online.
Hughes is also watching and waiting to get that social aspect back.
“I’m keeping an eye on the university’s COVID response and once they allow in person activities again ... I intend to do everything I can to get physical, in person club meetings back and running,” he said.
