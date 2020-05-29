Nearly a year after the University of Alaska felt the shockwaves of another cut to state funding last summer, many of the same issues continue to plague the institution — only further compounded by unforeseen financial losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mergers, program cuts and spending freezes all remain options on the seemingly ever present chopping block for the university.
The university governing Board of Regents meets next week to consider the cutting or consolidation of 50 academic programs and whether or not to merge the University of Alaska Southeast into the University of Alaska Anchorage or the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
With quickly evolving situations such as the current pandemic, budgeting becomes more difficult given that even large scale changes such as the merging of two major campuses may not provide realized savings for at least another year, noted UA President Jim Johnsen.
The UA system as a whole is looking at an approximately $24.8 million budget gap due to COVID-19. This draw on savings is not projected to disappear soon either, Johnsen said, adding that the university expects to see between an $11 million and $36 million gap next year as COVID-19 impacts are expected to continue.
The Board of Regents will consider next week the spending of funds from the university’s one-time rainy day reserves to fill the current gap. But that doesn’t change what will be coming down the pike in the coming months, Johnsen said.
The university system has halted employee pay increases, implemented executive and administrative furloughs throughout the next year, laid off staff and will need to cut programs, Johnsen said, noting that all the smaller cuts have already been made.
To put it in perspective, cutting or consolidating the 50 programs under review would only save the university about $4.5 million.
“That doesn’t come close to closing the gap,” Johnsen said. “We’ve exhausted the little stuff. Now we need to start looking at larger reductions.”
It would take regents approximately six months to plan a merger of UAS with another campus and about another year after that to fully implement the plan, which further supports Johnsen’s concern that few moves made now will show immediate savings. The merging of UAS with another campus could yield as much as $15 million, Johnsen said.
“The budget gap is very sobering,” Johnsen said. “All of these decisions that reduce our costs, they’ve got to be made and they do provide for real transformation and those decisions tend to be very tough.”
Additionally, the Board of Regents Committee on Academic and Student Affairs approved Thursday morning a series of discontinuations for certain programs, mergings for others and the creation of programs in two areas that regents say may help retain students.
The board approved the merging of the Associate of Applied Science in Computer and Networking Technology program with the Associate of Applied Science in Computer Systems Technology program at UAA.
At UAF, a new associate’s degree will be created to help aid those seeking degrees in elementary or secondary education. The certificate would require 18 credits for an elementary education associate’s degree and 27 credits for certificate in secondary education. These credits would then count toward a bachelor’s degree in each field if the student chooses to continue on that path.
The creation of the certificates comes with relatively low overhead as all of the faculty teaching the courses are all part of the university system already and all but one of the classes already exists, said Amy Vinlove, director of the UAF School of Education.
The full Board of Regents will meet June 4-5 to consider the creation of this program, the discontinuation of more than 40 other programs as well as a number of other measures seeking to save money across the system.
The board will accept public testimony Tuesday, June 2 from 4-6 p.m.
