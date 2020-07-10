The University of Alaska Board of Regents discussed a group of 35 candidates for the position of interim president of the university system during a Thursday meeting.
The names of the candidates were not disclosed at the time of the meeting, but finalists have been chosen and will be announced today.
The group of candidates presents some variety for the regents to choose from, a process which is to be guided by a set of ideal characteristics and qualifications the board adopted Thursday.
These include, according to a Thursday news release from the university, the following:
• “Immediate Stewardship of the University: The interim president should have immediate experience with, understanding of, and passion for the university and its unique contribution to and connection with all Alaskans; and must enter the role with knowledge sufficient to immediately and credibly engage on behalf of the board and the university with internal and external stakeholders.”
• “Core University Mission: On behalf of all Alaskans, the interim president should have extensive experience with, understanding of, and commitment to scholarly activity including teaching and research, and be committed to a student-centric university, which integrates the contributions of its community campuses, and supports a proactive approach to workforce development.”
• “Collaboration: The interim president should have successful experience unifying a statewide diverse organization using genuine collaboration and superb communications. The interim president should collaborate with employers, donors, community leaders, alumni, and other key stakeholders. The interim president must understand and embrace shared governance as a fundamental element of university leadership, while leading difficult and rapid organizational change including substantial budget challenges.”
• “Management: The interim president should have substantial executive-level experience leading large complex organizations, and possess a fundamental understanding of key managerial functions such as finance and budget, legislative and government affairs, labor relations, real property management, and fundraising.”
• “Executive Agent of the Board: Per the Alaska Constitution, Alaska statutes, regent policies and university regulations, the president must serve as the executive officer of the board of the university in accordance with and directed by the board in exercising its fiduciary responsibility.”
Of the 35 candidates discussed Thursday, 24 are male and 11 are female; 25 have academic or academic administration experience; three are business leaders; five come from a political background; and one is a university staff member.
One of the candidates is an Alaska Native leader. Two of the nominees are from outside of Alaska.
The public portions of today’s meeting, to include the announcement of the finalists, will be livestreamed at www.alaska.edu/bor/live/index.php from 9-10 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m.
The rest of today’s meeting will include interviews with the finalists, as will Monday’s meeting. The board will meet Tuesday to give a public overview of the interview process, then enter a private executive session to select the final candidate, which will be followed by a public announcement of the candidate.
Former-President Jim Johnsen resigned from his position June 22 and Vice President Michelle Rizk has been acting as president since.
Johnsen served in the position since his 2015 appointment but resigned after controversy over his recent bid for a leadership role at a Wisconsin university while the Alaska system faced financial struggles.
The interim system president will lead the university for up to 18 months while the board conducts a formal search for a permanent president.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.