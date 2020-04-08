The University of Alaska Board of Regents is scheduled to hear public testimony Thursday afternoon from 4-5 p.m. via teleconference.
The testimony session is meant to allow state residents to comment on UA President Jim Johnsen’s recommendations for program review and discontinuation amid sustained cuts in state funding.
Johnsen’s recommendations can be found here: https://www.alaska.edu/research/review.
Those who are interested in providing public testimony should call 1-866-726-0757. Comments are limited to two minutes per person or as determined by the chair. Written testimony is accepted at any time and is shared with the board and the president. It can be sent to ua-bor@alaska.edu. Testimony will be livestreamed at https://www.alaska.edu/bor/live.
Those interested can listen online by calling 1-866-832-7806 and entering 8475100.