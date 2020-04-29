The University of Alaska is hoping to save more than $550,000 by placing senior executive leaders, some administrative positions and some faculty leaders on furlough for more than a week this upcoming fiscal year.
UA President Jim Johnsen said the plan, announced this morning, was made with the intention of adding executives and administrators to the effort to manage the severe budget losses expected due to already planned cuts in state funding combined with unforeseen costs due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It is important that each of us do all that we can to help mitigate the financial impacts of COVID-19, the reduction in state support, declining enrollment and other factors,” Johnsen said. “Our students have worked hard to transition from campus life to remote studies. Our faculty have succeeded in delivering those distance courses. Now it is our turn. As leaders we must do our part.”
In addition to Johnsen, all three chancellors as well as provosts, vice presidents and chief officers will be furloughed for 10 days at some point in the year.
Senior administrators including vice chancellors, associate vice presidents, associate vice chancellors and faculty administrative leaders will be furloughed for eight days.
The university expects to save approximately $554,000 by implementing the furloughs.
The last time the university had mandatory furloughs was in 2016, also to help offset budget cuts.
Johnsen noted additional "cost-reduction measures" may be put into place prior to the UA Board of Regents approving the university's budget proposal in June.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.