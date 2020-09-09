The University of Alaska Board of Regents will decide the fate of some University of Alaska Anchorage athletics teams Thursday during the first day of its two-day full-board meeting.
Last month, University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Cathy Sandeen announced her intention to discontinue the UAA hockey, women's gymnastics, women's cross-country skiing and men's cross-country skiing teams.
The announcement was met with mixed reviews. Sandeen said she did not come to the decision lightly but felt the need to cut sports before academics.
Sandeen has said the recommended eliminations would save $2.4 million beginning in fiscal 2022 and allow UAA to maintain nine NCAA Division II teams, including men’s and women’s basketball.
Ultimately, however, the fate of the four UAA athletics programs Sandeen recommends eliminating is up to the Board of Regents.
The discontinuing of certain athletics programs has been proposed by different chancellors over the years and almost always brings about strong debate from both sides. Often in the past, the most crowded public testimony meetings both with chancellors and with regents have centered around the future of athletics.
Should the board approve the UAA athletics cuts, the University of Alaska Fairbanks men's hockey team would be the only Division I hockey team in the state.
Regents will discuss a number of other topics Thursday and Friday at their all-online board meeting, including university budget proposals, Title IX and board bylaws.
Thursday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to conclude by 5 p.m. Friday's meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and it set to end at 1 p.m.
Members of the public can view the meeting — with the exception of the executive session Thursday — by visiting www.alaska.edu/bor/live/.
The full agenda for both meetings can be found at www.alaska.edu/bor/agendas/.
