The University of Alaska Board of Regents plans to select an interim president July 15. This means that the 11-member board will interview stakeholders, compile a list of ideal qualifications for the candidates, create a candidate pool, interview each candidate, announce finalists and make a selection — all within the next two weeks.
The expedited process, following the June 22 resignation of President Jim Johnsen after controversy over his search for employment at an outside university, leaves little time for public interactions with the finalists. The board will not be organizing public forums with candidates as is typically customary with university leadership selection processes.
A draft plan for the appointment process was adopted by the board during a short Tuesday morning meeting during which regents volunteered to reach out to different stakeholder groups to gather input on characteristics the final appointee should possess.
Regent Chair Sheri Buretta told regents she had already begun meeting with students, staff and faculty to ask what attributes they wish to see in a new interim president, but later told Staff Alliance Chair Matthew Mund that there will be no public forums or opportunities for students, staff or faculty to meet with finalists before a selection is made.
The board will accept written comment on the matter at ua-bor@alaska.edu.
Additionally, candidates will be interviewed by the full board before it selects finalists, but interviews with the candidates will not be made public, Buretta said.
Student Regent Cachet Garret said she has heard concern from students regarding the transparency of the process.
Chief Human Resources Officer Steve Patin later defended the process as inclusive.
“The selection of an interim president by the Board of Regents is a very important one for the university. The interim president will guide the university for an extended period while a fulsome search for a permanent president takes place. While it is an expedited process, the board is committed to inclusivity and is seeking to fully understand what attributes the university community seeks in an interim president before it makes a decision,” Patin said.
Regents will interview a number of stakeholder groups over the next few days to gather input on ideal qualifications for a candidate. These groups will include community members, representatives of university athletics, students, staff, faculty, donors, alumni, Native leaders and members of rural campuses.
Regents have already begun receiving nominations of prospective candidates from leadership across the university, Buretta said.
Other stakeholders will include community members, athletics, students, staff, faculty, Alaska Native leaders, stakeholders from rural campuses and communities
A list of finalists will be announced July 9. The board will meet to make a final selection July 14.
The interim president will serve as a replacement for Johnsen until a permanent candidate for the position can be found through a customary national search.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.