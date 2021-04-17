Moving one step closer to finishing work on the University Avenue bridge, workers installed new steel piles last week.
Brand new piles, driven about 125 feet into the ground, will provide the foundation for the new bridge, the Alaska Department of Transportation staff tweeted on April 14.
The project is on schedule to be complete at the end of this construction season, or specifically on Oct. 31, DOT project engineer Jacob Helton said.
“That’s when we plan to be done with everything and re-open the road,” Helton added. “Everything is going pretty good so far.”
The bridge is a part of a bigger project of reconstructing a part of University Avenue. Other improvements include widening University Avenue to include a raised center median, adding left-turn lanes, reconstructing several intersections, adding shoulders and expanding sidewalks. Construction of the entire University Avenue corridor started in May 2018 and is expected to last through 2022.
