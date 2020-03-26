With the help of an anonymous donor, the United Way of the Tanana Valley has set up a COVID-19 response fund to help out local nonprofits.
“The goal is to quickly get funds to the nonprofit agencies who are working hard right now to address community needs during the pandemic,” said Brenda Riley, executive director of United Way of the Tanana Valley.
The United Way easy funding request form was set up, according to Riley, because — something that can be an issue in a time of crisis — it’s all hands on deck for a nonprofit, with little time for administrative work; they want to make it is simple as possible.
“So we’ve made our home page all about COVID-19 response. The donation form is right on there,” she said.
Those wishing to donate can visit unitedwaytv.com. People can also mail in checks, but Riley added the United Way is asking people to send them an email beforehand, so they can include it in their tallies and update their daily totals.
As of March 25, the fund is at $10,110. An anonymous donor came in before the building closed its doors last week with a $35,000 check, according to Riley, and they asked that $25,000 of it be diverted to the student support fund for UAF students, with the remaining $10,000 to be used to start a COVID-19 response fund.
They don’t have a specific amount of money they’d like to reach, according to Riley.
“Everybody is impacted so we’re asking folks to give what they can if they can spare it and we’re just going to see where it goes,” Riley said.