Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued guidelines to reopen businesses last month, but bringing the business world back to life will be a slow grind and Alaska's sustained unemployment shows that.
Alaska faces the eighth-highest unemployment rate due to COVID-19 in the country, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development pointed to a 13% job loss in Alaska in April alone.
By mid-May, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported nearly 26% of Alaska's workforce was unemployed.
This number rose to 33% by the end of May, at which point a total of 105,085 unemployment claims had been filed since March 1.
Alaska has been hit hard by unemployment related to the pandemic, and the high numbers are not likely to drop in quick order, noted Lennon Weller, an economist with the Alaska Department of Labor.
The latest unemployment insurance numbers –– reflecting the week ending May 30 –– show 7,081 new claims and 47,123 continued claims, meaning individuals who remain unemployed and have continued filing. Both of these figures are down from the week before by 4.98% and 0.47% respectively.
"In short, yes there has been a decline in the number of people actively filing for weeks of regular benefits from the peak of 52,022 continued claims in the week ending April 18th," Weller wrote in a Wednesday email to the Daily News-Miner. "Certainly reopening has brought some individuals back to work."
There is a catch, though.
In the latest week of statistics, 1,616 individuals filed under the extended benefits program created by the federal government for those who have exhausted their regular unemployment insurance benefits. Additionally, another 16,398 people filed under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed individuals who have seen a dramatic drop in income.
This means total number of individuals filing in the most-recent week is more than 70,000, which is the highest it’s been so far during this pandemic hit Alaska in mid-March.
"For the remainder of June, I would expect claims to continue tapering off in the regular program and perhaps the PUA claims will subside as well," Weller wrote. "However, given the still quite-elevated number of initial claims week to week, I would say that the recovery is likely to be incredibly slow and will likely lag the nation. Mostly, the lack of a tour season will be the driving factor for a slow recovery."
The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics issued a report earlier this week outlining errors in measuring the true impact of COVID-19 on unemployment nationwide because some furloughed workers were not listed as technically unemployed.
This means the national unemployment rate during the previous reporting period was higher than reported. A silver lining is that it means the drop in unemployment this month was also larger than reported.
Accounting for the reporting errors would put the national May unemployment rate at 16.3% rather than the previously reported 13.3%. The recording errors were also made in March and April.
Taking this into account, in April, the unemployment rate would have been 19.7% rather than 14.7%. In March, it would have been 5.4% instead of 4.4%.
Weller said he was unsure how that may impact Alaska's figures. The state will not have comparable metrics until next week.
