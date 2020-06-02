The University of Alaska may be saying goodbye to its leader, who is now the only contender for a position in another state.
UA President Jim Johnsen was named the single finalist for the job of president of the University of Wisconsin on Tuesday morning. A news release from the University of Wisconsin notes he will be interviewed for the position next week, on June 9.
Johnsen addressed the possibility of leaving in a letter to the UA community on Tuesday, noting he hadn’t been looking for a job when nominated for the one in Wisconsin but that the position aligns with his experience and skills.
“The opportunity to lead a larger university is an exciting prospect, and Madison is in very close proximity to our family. I want you to know that next week I will be in final discussions with the presidential search committee and the university community, and the outcome of those discussions is expected by mid-June,” he wrote.
Johnsen was appointed president of UA in 2015. His departure, should he be selected for the job out of state, will come as the university continues to grapple with budget woes brought on by governmental cuts to funding and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his statement to UA, Johnsen wrote he will be in communication following the University of Wisconsin’s decision and in the meantime remains committed to “helping UA transform and address the challenges ahead.”
The University of Wisconsin noted in its news release that the pandemic had posed unanticipated obstacles while the system searched for a new president.
“The committee unanimously agreed on a first choice of finalist in Dr. Jim Johnsen as a strong, qualified, collaborative leader who would be an excellent choice as the next president of the UW System,” said Regent Vice President Michael Grebe in the release.
