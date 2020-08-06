Fall semester at the University of Alaska Fairbanks will look very different this year compared. Single-occupancy dorm rooms, staggered lab schedules, universal masking in indoor public spaces and COVID-themed welcome kits for students are just some of the new approaches being rolled out to help the semester move as smoothly as possible amid the pandemic.
UAF Chancellor Dan White outlined aspects of the fall plan in a meeting with the University of Alaska Board of Regents, interim UA President Pat Pitney and the other chancellors Wednesday.
Also Wednesday, through a series of motion amendments and not without procedural hiccups along the way, regents backed away from a June motion to look into the possibility of merging UAF with the University of Alaska Southeast.
The original motion earlier this summer sparked hefty criticism from members of the public and faculty who provided testimony as well as from a number of regents.
The newly appointed Pitney noted that university leadership cannot outright rule out possible structural changes down the line but understood stakeholders’ concern about the proposed merger.
For students living on campus this fall, the move-in process for UAF campus dormitory buildings will be operated in a staggered schedule to avoid crowds; all students living on campus will be assigned into single rooms, rather than shared dorms as is customary in many buildings; and Stevens Hall, closed in recent years due to low demand for campus housing, will be placed on reserve as a backup facility for use if a student contracts COVID-19 and requires isolation.
Welcome kits including a reusable mask and thermometer, and hand sanitizer will be provided to all new students.
In the classroom, furniture will be thinned so as to enforce physical distance, and increased sanitation of spaces will take place on a regular basis, according to White.
While the structure of some classes may change depending on the behavior of the pandemic in the coming months, as currently planned, about half of the more than 2,000 course sections planned for the fall semester will be entirely online while the other half will be provided in a hybrid approach that combines online instruction and face-to-face classroom time.
UAF recently implemented a campus-wide policy requiring the use of masks or cloth face coverings by students, staff, faculty and visitors inside any university facility or building at all times and outside when 6 feet of distance from others is not possible.
In-person courses will include certain precautionary methods such as rotating student schedules in science labs, for example, in an effort to keep student groupings as small as possible.
The university’s Geophysical Institute has begun the process of 3-D printing face shields for faculty, who will also be required to where masks as well.
Overall enrollment has been on a steady decline since about 2012 systemwide, but White noted that there has been about a 6% drop in campuswide student headcount between this fall semester and last.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.