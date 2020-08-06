University of Alaska Fairbanks students move their belongings into the Moore-Bartlett-Skarland complex during the first day of student orientation on Sunday afternoon, August 30, 2009. Starting fall 2019, first year freshmen arriving at UAF will be required to live on campus for their first academic year. The decision requiring students to live on campus was not made regarding university funding despite ongoing budget cuts, rather "(The program is) all about academic success and surrounding students with support and holistic well being," according Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Keith Champagne. John Wagner/News-Miner file photo