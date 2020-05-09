As the COVID-19 pandemic has caused standardized testing to be pushed back, rescheduled and canceled over the past few months, testing requirements for higher education are being waived for incoming students.
College Board, the organization that administers the SAT, canceled its June testing date. Meanwhile, students who had registered for an ACT test in April ended up having their date rescheduled for June 13.
The University of Alaska has waived ACT and SAT scores for summer and fall semester. An FAQ for prospective students can be found online at bit.ly/2A9THFP.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Faculty Senate makes the admissions criteria decisions, according to Mary Kreta, associate vice chancellor of enrollment management at UAF. Once they made the decision the tests would be optional for fall, the admissions office went through, adjusted their processes to reflect that and began admitting students under the new process immediately.
“So for bachelor’s degree-seeking students we calculate the core GPA for students,” Kreta said, “and so we’re using that.”
Core GPA includes subjects such as math, science, English and social studies but not courses such as physical education.
“It ensures that regardless of the circumstances they find themselves in they are still able to attend UAF, and we are working closely with individual students who have specific concerns or questions, or in school districts for what their adjustment has been for their grading,” Kreta said.
For example, she noted the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District isn’t giving out letter grades for its second semester this school year, so UAF is doing core grade calculations based on the first semester without penalizing students for not having letter grades for spring semester.
Students will still need to graduate, she added.
As general guidance, according to Kreta, the university is doing everything it can to ensure it doesn’t put up additional barriers for students, so staff have been conscious of working with students, understanding their situations and finding a path forward so they can attend.
“We’re really excited about these students coming in and they’re, the students that are graduating right now, are showing a tremendous amount of resilience and perseverance in the face of a changing environment and those are exactly the kinds of students we want,” she said.
There has not yet been conversation about whether admissions requirements will change past fall semester, according to Kreta.
Kreta encouraged students with any questions to reach out to the Office of Admissions, noting that counselors are meeting with students through whichever modality works best, be it Zoom, text, Google Hangouts or email.
In another move that takes into consideration standardized test date cancellations, the Alaska Performance Scholarship is waiving all standardized testing requirements for 2020 high school graduates.
The Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education announced in late April that the ACT, SAT and WorkKeys test requirements for Alaska Performance Scholarship eligibility will be waived, while eligibility will instead be determined by meeting existing curriculum and GPA requirements.
“The waivers are based on the cancellation of test administrations across Alaska,” reads a news release from the commission.
The scholarship is a three-tier scholarship that can be awarded to any Alaska high school student based on multiple criteria. In a regular year, the scholarship gives out awards based on a student’s GPA, high school curriculum and ACT or SAT score. A Career and Technical Education award can also be given if a student scores a 13 or higher on the WorkKeys examination.
Level 1 of the scholarship, for example, normally awards a student up to $4,755 per year for having a GPA of at least 3.5, an ACT score of 25 or SAT score of 1,210 and meeting curriculum requirements.
An FAQ page specifically for the class of 2020 is available through the Alaska Commission on Postsecondary Education’s website at bit.ly/3fHmD8C.
