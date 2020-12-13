Alaska Nanooks hockey coach Erik Largen isn’t ready to call off this season, but the administration is holding firm.
After Friday’s announcement from University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White and Keith Champagne that they were canceling the hockey and basketball programs this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Largen immediately started an online petition (bit.ly/3n6GVvr) for fans to show support. As of Saturday afternoon, more than 2,000 fans had signed it.
“Right now we’re just looking for different solutions and some innovative ways to find a place to play,” he said.
He also reached out to Forrest Karr, athletic director at fellow Western Collegiate Hockey Association affiliate Northern Michigan University, which has offered to host the Nanooks in Michigan for the season, in much the same way the Ice Dogs have played out of Minnesota. Karr previously served as director of athletics and campus recreation at UAF.
Largen said he hopes to have a meeting with White and Champagne in the next couple of days.
Largen said he calculated the costs of playing a typical season, which would include travel to and from Fairbanks, against what it would cost to embed the Nanooks in a pod in Michigan for a few weeks. Relocating the team to Michigan would cost about the same, or less, he said.
“I think there’s a solution to be able to find a way to play,” Largen said. “From our perspective, we’re hoping the administration sees that and sees the commitment from our guys. I think they’ll see that we can do this safely and effectively, and not hurt some of our older student-athletes by not playing and continue the path forward with our hockey program.”
However, Champagne said the decision to cancel the season is final.
“We’re not going to reverse the decision, or pivot and go in another direction,” he said Saturday afternoon.
He said he doesn’t support the option of moving operations to Northern Michigan, in part because it would require students to be away from campus for nearly two months. He also notes that the Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio areas where the Nanooks would be playing hockey are less safe than Fairbanks, with 15,000 deaths in the past week and acute shortages of ICU and hospital beds.
“I don’t want to gamble with young people’s physical health,” Champagne said. “When it comes to this virus, this coronavirus, and young people, we really don’t know what we’re dealing with.”
He acknowledges that coaches and athletes want to play, but “as an administrator, as someone who’s been put here to oversee the athletic program and as someone with the responsibility to and for our young student-athletes, our athletic personnel and coaches, I just can’t put them in that kind of situation.
“I’ve always said I never want to be in front of a parent to tell them something has happened to their child and I didn’t take precautions to make sure it didn’t happen,” he said.
The bottom line, Champagne said, is that he made the recommendations to White and UA President Pat Pitney to cancel the seasons and they accepted his recommendation.
“I’m learning that when people don’t like a decision, they try to marshal their resources, marshal their stakeholders and say ‘can we change this,’ but this is not a decision I want to change. … I accept full responsibility and accountability for this decision.”
