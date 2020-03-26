As the university resumed classes this week and education began through distance delivery, students and teachers have still been adjusting to the impacts of COVID-19.
Rodolfo Garcia is in his fourth year at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. Both the physical closure of school facilities and the extended spring break that was put in place affected Garcia.
“It was definitely a disruption, both to my academics and my life,” he said.
While Garcia said that the extra week of spring break would have been nice to help students try and decompress and get situated, many spent the week panicking, some even needing to figure out new, last-minute accommodations when the dorms closed. By the time school had started up again on Monday, it felt like being “thrown back into the fray of responsibilities.”
Dealing with classes has been an adjustment as well. Garcia personally takes fourteen credits, four classes in total.
“In fact, given all of this, I’m thinking about adding a year so I can go back and properly do some of these credits if I need to,” he said.
Garcia also touched on the effects of self-quarantine and isolation, noting that it’s tedious and can afflict mental health, which he thinks people need to be mindful of, and that being without people really shines a light on how important friends and family are.
“After all of this, I’m going to be more mindful of what I have, for sure,” Garcia said.
Other students have been impacted in different ways.
Isaac Olalde is a part-time student going to school at UAF for his second year. Normally, Olalde would wake up to go to work at 4 a.m. and then return home from school after 6 p.m.
While he noted the university extended spring break helped — so he didn’t have to do any school work while working — the switch to distance delivery, which began this week, has been a different story.
“I specifically chose to go to courses in person just because they are, for me, easier to learn that way. It’s just a little more hands on,” Olalde said.
It would have been easier for him to stay going to class in person, Olalde said.
Olalde is taking six credits, or two classes, at present. If the present state of things at the university persists, he said he would continue, but it wouldn’t be easy.
“I might change up how many courses I plan on taking so I could focus on each one, but yeah I would continue,” he said.
The only thing Olalde says he was personally concerned about was that he pays per month to attend UAF.
“So, that has actually gotten a little more complicated on my end,” he said.
He said he’s also trying to save money, but he doesn’t know if his overall payments could change now that he can’t use certain facilities he’s technically still paying for.
Meanwhile, for Indi Walter, coming back from extended spring break should have meant having one week to prepare for her thesis. Instead, that thesis, which would have been a gallery exhibition, has been canceled.
“As far as the thesis show, it was supposed to be an opportunity to show what we’ve done, represent the art department and represent ourselves as artists and kind of young professionals, I suppose, but the closure means that we’re not going to get that exposure,” she said, adding that even holding a digital gallery wouldn’t get the same reception.
Walter is a third year graduate student with a dual concentration in sculpture and Native arts. Since her thesis exhibit was canceled, she’s been focusing on the beginning drawing class she teaches at the university instead.
“My priorities right now is basically just a class that I’m teaching,” she said. “My other studio classes, they just want me to work, but the class that I’m teaching needs help.”
Walter, like other teachers at the university, has had to begin teaching class online. She’s had to learn a couple of new programs.
“I’ve been encouraged to use digital media more,” she said.
While Walter has been doing digital art for a while, she said this is the first time it’s been encouraged in a classroom setting for demonstration purposes.
Diane Wagner, chair of the biology and wildlife department, said everyone in her department is reporting to each other after they teach so they can learn from each other. She added that the reports are very positive, with classes going very well for this first week.
“The challenges that we’re facing are that some faculty and students don’t have food internet connectivity. So those problems, I hope we can work out in the next few weeks, but that’s an ongoing challenge for some people,” Wagner said.
Wagner was already teaching her class online this semester, so a lot of her work went into her administrative duties as department chair.
“Most of our courses are offered in person at the moment, so all of those instructors had to shift to teaching online,” she said, adding there was a lot of scrambling and organizing to get information out, helping people learn the process involved.
People are giving each other ideas about distance learning, Wagner said.
“So faculty had a really intensive week and they learned so much. Everyone learned so much from each other,” she said.