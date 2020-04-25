Three researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks have received grant funding for proposing different concepts to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UAF Center for Innovation, Commercialization and Entrepreneurship recently had a call for proposals in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Four grants were awarded in total, three going to researchers at UAF.
Kenneth Arnoult Jr., an engineering specialist at the Alaska Satellite Facility, received around $20,000 for his project: designing a way to filter the exhaled air from people using nebulizer treatments.
“Roughly a quarter of the money is going to go towards supplies, and the rest primarily is going towards labor,” he said.
Arnoult will be working on the initial design as he can, while planning to bring a civil engineering student on later to help. Ty Rilleau, an airframe and powerplant mechanic and graduate of the UAF CTC Airframe and Powerplant Certificate program, is working with Arnoult and will be trying to build a device from the designs.
“Then I also have a little bit of time for the UAF Geophysical Institute machine shop,” Arnoult said.
As the shop does 3D printing, they might need their expertise, according to Arnoult, as well as help with manufacturing the final project and maybe design.
The idea for the project has its roots in community virus response.
“So I’ve been working with a small group at the university that’s trying to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least locally, on a local level,” Arnoult said.
Currently, the team is early on in the design process. They hope to have a prototype soon and to take that to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
At the hospital, according to Arnoult, they hope to speak to respiratory therapists who can talk with them about how and if it will work. They also want to talk with local emergency services providers.
“One thing I’d like to add is that what you’re seeing right now with this one proposal is part of a much larger effort,” Arnoult said.
Two other UAF research groups received grants for their efforts in COVID-19 response.
Orion Lawler, associate professor of computer science, was another grant recipient. Lawler and his team received about $9,000 for their work using 3D printing to help develop personal protective equipment.
“We had been doing the work anyway, so the grant would let me hire students,” Lawler said.
Four undergraduate students have volunteered to work with him on the project. The team just ordered four more printers of the same type, according to Lawler. They do have other printers at present, but they’re all different.
“So, lots of people have printers, but you can tune in a printer to print really nicely. In particular you can tune in the design to really match the printer,” Lawler explained.
The work has been underway for some time. One of their first projects making equipment for the hospital was creating an adapter for Positive Air Pressure Respirator, or PAPR, protective equipment that connects an over-the-head mask and hood to a PAPR air filter and fan.
They’re currently making a batch of parts to help make these hoods.
“Lots of people are attacking different parts of this,” Lawler said. “The pieces that we’re printing, it kind of looks like a little 3D bracket.”
It’s a plastic part that gets sewn into the back of the hood and, according to Lawler, this type of object is somewhat ideal for 3D printing.
They’ve been at work on this project for some time as well.
“The hospital has asked for 50 of those adapters,” Lawler said.
Realizing the need when the hospital originally reached out, he said he sent around to all the people he knew doing printing and they ended up sending 150 of those parts to the hospital.
Jeffrey Rothman, a research engineer at the Geophysical Institute, also received a grant.
Rothman said he was plotting the growth of the COVID-19 epidemic in March. If it continued at its initial rate, according to Rothman, he knew it would be a disaster for first responders given personal protective equipment shortages.
Rothman was granted about $30,000 to design disinfection devices for respirators.
“We use that money to buy parts so that we can manufacture 10 UV disinfection units that are going to be distributed to the correctional facility, the Pioneers’ Home and to the Unified Command for COVID-19 response so that it can be distributed to first responders in the Fairbanks North Star Borough,” he said.
Rothman is using a tested approach to disinfection.
“People have been using UV light to kill germs for a long time,” Rothman said.
Certain types of UV light, specifically a kind called UVC, are particularly effective against killing germs, according to Rothman. His work is based upon a study done by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which tested 15 types of N-95 respirators, putting H1N1 flu virus on it, exposed it to UV, then looked at how effective UV was at killing the virus on respirators.
The team working on the project has made progress thus far in accumulating equipment.
“We have purchased all of the difficult-to-acquire stuff,” he said. “There was a rush on UV germicidal bulbs. We realized that there was going to be a problem early enough that we were able to order the parts and that’s so why we have 10 of these units.”
With the components purchased, the machine shop at the Geophysical Institute is designing, figuring out how to build the enclosure that will hold the UV lights and all the structure, and how it’s all going to go together, Rothman said.
There’s metal work involved, machining involved, then he and his engineer will be wiring up and testing the devices to make sure they’re safe and effective.
