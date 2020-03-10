Amid growing concerns over the novel coronavirus and related COVID-19 disease, the University of Alaska Fairbanks announced Monday the indefinite postponement of its upcoming international One Health, One Future conference.
The conference — meant to focus on the interconnection of environmental, social and cultural health — was set to begin March 11 in Fairbanks and was estimated to draw some 300 scientists and policy makers from around the world.
Conference officials noted that while there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, due to public health concerns, travel restrictions around the world and uncertainty moving forward, the university has chosen to postpone the conference.
“As the conference organizers, the health and safety of our attendees, partners and the community is our top priority,” said Arleigh Reynolds, director of UAF’s Center for One Health Research. “At this time we determined it was unwise to continue as planned.”
The conference plans to refund conference registration fees, and the university has expressed hopes to reschedule the conference once the virus situation has stabilized.
“One Health remains a high priority for UAF and for communities across the Arctic and worldwide,” Reynolds said. “We will continue our collaborations virtually and hope to welcome our partners to UAF when we host the rescheduled conference at some point in the future.”
This is not the first largescale event related to Alaska that has been canceled. The Arctic Winter Games announced over the weekend its cancellation of the 2020 events set to begin soon in Whitehorse, Canada.
