The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host a drive-in commencement ceremony and parade on Saturday. The event will mean traffic delays and temporary road closures on campus between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The Student Recreation Center will also be closed until 1 p.m.
The road in front of the Patty Center will be closed starting at about 9:15 a.m. and will reopen by about 12:30 p.m. During that time, there will be no through traffic between Alumni Drive and Sheep Creek Road. Motorists should choose another route during that time period.
The drive-in ceremony is only for graduates’ vehicles. Following the ceremony, families, friends and members of the public can cheer on the class of 2021 along the parade route. Spectators should plan on being in place at their viewing location along the parade route no later than 11:30 a.m. Roads and parking lots throughout campus will close at 11:45 for the parade, and should reopen by 12:30 p.m.
Due to Covid-19 safety precautions, spectators should wear face masks during the parade and make sure they remain at least 6 feet away from people they don’t live with. Masks are also required inside all university buildings. If you are ill, please don’t come to the event.
A map of the parade route and information about road closures is available on the commencement website, uaf.edu/commence.