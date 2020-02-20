Amid continuing budget difficulties for the University of Alaska, Fairbanks Campus Chancellor Dan White announced this morning he is a finalist for a position as president of the University of Wyoming.
White noted he was made aware of his position as a finalist for the job earlier this morning.
"It would be an exciting opportunity to grow for me professionally and is in a part of the country where I have roots and family," White said in a written statement issued to the university community.
White noted he will be in Wyoming for a number of days next week –– clarifying he will be taking personal leave for the trip.
"[I] expect to know in a period of weeks how they wish to move forward," White continued. "I will of course be communicating with you following that decision. Thank you."
White has served as UAF Chancellor since 2017.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
