The chancellor of the University of Alaska Fairbanks has announced he will remain at UAF following a February statement that he was a finalist for a job in Wyoming.
Chancellor Dan White was one of three finalists for the position of president at the University of Wyoming. On Wednesday, the Board of Trustees for the university appointed Edward Seidel, with the University of Illinois, as the next president.
White announced Wednesday that he would be staying at UAF.
“I don’t have any other applications out,” he told the News-Miner in a Thursday interview.
White added that he is not pursuing other job opportunities.
He said he looked at the position as something interesting because of the location and his ties to the area historically.
“I grew up in a town called Idaho Springs, Colorado, which is just a couple hours south of Laramie, Wyoming,” White said. He added that he has family in Denver, just two hours away from Laramie, where the University of Wyoming is located.
White came to UAF in 1995 as a professor of civil and environmental engineering and worked in several administrative roles over the next few decades. He was chosen as chancellor in 2017, after the university faced a two-year period without a permanent chancellor.
“I would say our roots are deep here as well,” he said.
White said he views “being here at UAF as a really exciting opportunity.”