The University of Alaska began open enrollment for fall registration Monday, although how many classes will remain online and how many can be delivered in-person remains uncertain while the university watches state decisions surrounding COVID-19.
“Based on input and advice from public health experts, the chancellors, and other university leaders, the University of Alaska’s system of universities and community campuses are currently enrolling for the fall semester,” UA President Jim Johnsen said in a university press release.
“The decision about the specific blend of distance-delivered and in-person courses will depend on expert assessment of state conditions at a date closer to the start of the fall semester,” he said. “We encourage Alaskans to take advantage of our high-quality educational opportunities by enrolling now.”
The University of Alaska Fairbanks has 73 fully online programs, according to Chancellor Dan White, who said many of the online programs were being taught in person and via distance delivery.
“As the state — I think there’s the national trend and the state trend — just starts to look at reopening things and allowing more movement around the community, it’s typical that the schools, university and K-12, are the last in, and the last in because they’re areas where people congregate and have lots of contact,” White said.
After sending students out of the dorms as the university shut down this spring, UAF is planning to have a residential campus in fall, as well as offer its courses and programs. According to White, if they need to, come fall they’ll evaluate what they can and can’t offer online.
There will be some transition over the summer, reworking classes that were bumped online to keep them there, White said.
Meanwhile, the registration process has changed somewhat in light of the pandemic.
White said they’ve had to limit staff, particularly in the bursar’s office, but students are still able to make appointments. Appointments with advisers are taking place online.
“There’s a number of changes that have happened in enrollment and admissions to make it convenient for students,” White said.
“We are still fully functional and registering students for classes and doing all of the support that students need, it’s just in a different way,” said Mary Kreta, associate vice chancellor of enrollment management.
The staff hosts Zoom and Google Hangout conversations with students, according to Kreta, including advisers, admissions counselors, student aid and other offices. Some departments are talking with students by chat and some by phone.
“So, essentially UAF has adapted, so we still are able to support our students,” she said.
To take a virtual tour of the university or connect with an admission’s counselor for an appointment, students can visit https://uaf.edu/admissions/visit.
