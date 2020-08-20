University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Cathy Sandeen announced Wednesday a plan to do away with four sports programs at the Southcentral-based university in an effort to save money amidst statewide budget cuts to the entire UA system.
The slashed programs include the men’s hockey program, raising some concerns over the future of the Fairbanks-based Alaska Nanook Hockey team — which will be the only remaining collegiate hockey team in the state. Sandeen announced a plan to cut UAA’s women’s gymnastics program and men’s and women’s skiing programs.
University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White told reporters Wednesday there is no immediate threat to Nanook hockey or any other UAF sports program.
“I want to reassure our Alaska Nanooks student-athletes, parents, coaches, and the UAF and Fairbanks community that UAF’s athletics programs are not part of this recommendation,” White wrote in a statement issued to the university community Wednesday. “UAF has 10 Division I and II sports, the minimum number allowed by the NCAA, and has no plans to reduce them.”
All UAF athletics games and events, with the exception of hockey, have been postponed until November in an effort to avoid large gatherings as COVID-19 cases remain on the rise. White said that he expects a similar decision will be made with regard to UAF hockey in the near future.
“We will learn more from the NCAA on what they allow and don’t, so for now what we’ll see is some delayed seasons,” White said.
The discontinuation of UAA hockey will mean no more Governor’s Cup between the Seawolves and Nanooks — an annual UAA vs. UAF hockey tournament that has become iconic over the year.
UAF Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Athletics Director Keith Champagne says he feels sure that Nanook hockey will remain iconic and the university will look into creating new and creative rivalries with outside hockey teams on the West Coast.
Wednesday marked official move in day for new students at UAF. Student housing is expecting 650 students to live on campus in residence halls this semester.
