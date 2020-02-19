The University of Alaska Board of Regents will hold a two-day meeting in Fairbanks beginning Thursday.
Regents will hear an update on actions taken by the Alaska Legislature so far this session with a particular focus on the operating and capital budgets as well as discuss a number of union agreements with university staff and faculty unions.
The board will also discuss the future of university athletics, a topic that has brought with it tensions and outcry from members of the public and university community in protest of possible cuts to the program.
More information on what the board will discuss Thursday and Friday can be found on the Board of Regents website under the projected agenda for the meetings at www.bit.ly/2womeFH.
Regents will hear public testimony for the first hour of Thursday’s meeting starting at 8:15 a.m. Those interested in testifying should arrive early. Sign-up sheets will be made available at 7:45 a.m. Testimony is limited to two minutes per individual.
Thursday and Friday’s meetings will be open to the public with the exception of any executive sessions. The meetings will be held in room 109 of the Butrovich building on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
For those unable to attend in person, the meetings will be livestreamed at www.alaska.edu/bor/live.
