The University of Alaska Board of Regents will be accepting distance delivered public testimony on Monday from 4-6 p.m.
Those interested in testifying should call 1-866-831-8713. The public testimony session will be livestreamed at www.alaska.edu/bor/live.
This session is scheduled leading up to a series of board committee meetings being held Sept. 3-4 and full board meetings Sept. 10-11. The agendas for those meetings can be found at www.alaska.edu/bor/agendas once available.
Members of the public can also provide written testimony to the board at any time by emailing ua-bor@alaska.edu.
