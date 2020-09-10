The University of Alaska Board of Regents has approved the elimination of four athletics programs at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Regents are meeting today and Friday.
Beginning next year, there will be no women's gymnastics team, no men's hockey and no men's and women's alpine skiing at the Anchorage campus. It was clarified that both men's and women's cross-country skiing will continue.
The programs will be discontinued indefinitely or until supporters and the teams can secure two years worth of private funding for the teams, at which point the programs may be reinstated.
UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen announced her intention to cut the programs last month, leaving it up to the regents to make the final decision. In her initial announcement, Sandeen noted the difficulty of the decision but sited years of cuts in state funding to the university as the ultimate deciding factor in her choice to move forward with the cuts.
The vote this afternoon was not unanimous.
This story will be updated.
