Updated 5:36 p.m.: The University of Alaska Board of Regents approved a list of five candidates Friday morning, one of whom will eventually serve as the system's interim president for up to the next 18 months until a permanent president can be found.
The list consists of some big names in the UA community, including University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White and University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Cathy Sandeen.
Former-UAF Interim Chancellor Dana Thomas also made the list, as did Michelle Rizk, the acting president who is also system vice president of university relations and chief strategy, planning and budget officer, and current Legislative Finance Director Pat Pitney.
White has served as UAF chancellor since July 2017. Before that he served as UA vice president for academic affairs and research. He began teaching civil and environmental engineering at UAF in 1995 and has held several positions since then, including director of the Institute of Northern Engineering, UAF associate vice chancellor for research, head of the Office of Intellectual Property and Commercialization and interim vice chancellor for research.
Sandeen has been UAA chancellor since September 2018. Before taking her position with UAA, she served as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin Colleges and UW-Extension for four years as well as vice president for education attainment and innovation at the American Council on Education. She has also held leadership positions at universities in the University of California system, including UCLA, Santa Cruz and San Fransisco.
Thomas, born and raised in Fairbanks, is a UAF alumnus and served as UAF interim chancellor from 2016-2017. Before that, he served as statewide vice president of academic affairs and research for two years and chaired UAF's Department of Mathematics and Statistics for six years. In 2005, he received the Emil Usibelli Distinguished Teaching Award. From 2006- 2012, he served as UAF's vice provost and accreditation liaison officer.
Rizk, who is serving as acting UA president until an interim is named, was raised in Alaska and is a UAF alumna. She currently serves as vice president of university relations, a position she has held for five years, and is the university’s chief budget and strategy officer. Rizk is also the system liaison for facilities and land management. She was named as one of the Alaska Journal of Commerce’s annual Top Forty under 40 recipients.
Pitney currently serves as director of the Division of Legislative Finance and served as former-Gov. Bill Walker's director of the Office of Management and Budget. She previously served as vice chancellor of administration at UAF for 23 years. She has worked with UA Statewide for 17 years. She earned her master's degree in business administration from UAF.
The regents began interviewing the finalists Friday and will continue doing so on Monday.
The board made the announcement of the finalists before moving into executive session for the rest of the day's meeting to conduct interviews.
A final decision will be announced by the board Tuesday morning.
