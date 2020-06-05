This time last year, the University of Alaska did not know what kind of state funding they would receive. The governing Board of Regents scrambled to make plans for what was an expected cut of more than $40 million in state funding.
This year, the board has a little more certainty as they base operating budget decisions on a three-year defunding compact signed last summer with Gov. Mike Dunleavy. But, the board noted in a full board meeting Thursday that doesn’t mean financial difficulties are in any way solved.
Regents kept in step with the compact — which outlines a cut of $25 million in state funding for the university last year and this year and a $20 million cut next year — and approved the Legislature’s appropriation of $277 million as part of the Fiscal 2021 budget which will go into effect July 1.
The start of Thursday’s meeting was mired in financial foreboding as UA President Jim Johnsen outlined that the university will be looking at a cut in state funding by $20 million next year but the system faces other financial difficulties as well.
“And then add on a global pandemic,” Johnsen told regents Thursday morning, noting the costs this year and projected costs next year will only compound the losses in funding from the state.
The university system as a whole faces a spending gap of about $24.8 million. That’s not including the upcoming cut in funding that will go into effect July 1.
Other difficulties the university faces include a years-long decline in enrollment.
Enrollment peaked in 2012 at 19,864 students, projected to fall to 11,375 students by 2022, a 43% drop.
In an effort to close the gap which is only expected to grow next year as COVID-19 related expenses endure, the board is discussing the cutting or consolidating of more than 40 academic programs as well as the proposed merging of the University of Alaska Southeast in Juneau with either the University of Alaska Anchorage or the University of Alaska Fairbanks — a proposal that has garnered fierce opposition from those who provided public testimony to regents Tuesday night as well as from a number of regents themselves.
Nevertheless, Regents approved a motion Thursday to form a working group to outline pros and cons of the proposed merger. The working group with provide a plan to the full board in October.
“I believe you heard through public testimony... that there is strong opposition to the proposal that UAS be merged into another university,” said UAS Chancellor Rick Caulfield, who will be retiring in June.
As financial times change, educational structures may need to change as well, noted Anchorage Regent Gloria O’Neill.
Student Regent Cachet Garret called the motion for a working group “outrageous.”
Ultimately, an amended motion passed to form the working group which will be tasked with presenting a possible structural plan to regents in October. Final decisions will not be made until spring.
The Regents will meet again Friday to discuss Title IX regulating sexual assault and misconduct handling on the campus as well as other issues. The board will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The meeting can be watched live online at www.alaska.edu/bor/live.
