University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen has announced he is withdrawing his candidacy for president at the University of Wisconsin.
Johnsen was the sole finalist for the position and was interviewed by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents on Tuesday.
Johnsen has already notified the University of Wisconsin search committee, according to a Friday morning news release from the University of Alaska.
“After deep reflection as to where I am called to lead a university system through these challenging times, it is clear to me and my family that it is in Alaska,” Johnsen said. “I appreciate the strong support from the search committee at Wisconsin, and for all those who supported my candidacy, but it’s clear they have important process issues to work out.”
Johnsen’s selection and the notion of a single finalist came under fire in Wisconsin, where the state’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors released a statement asking regents to withdraw Johnsen’s candidacy, citing previous votes of no confidence from faculty senates within the UA system and “an unprecedented search process that excluded faculty, staff, and non-Regent students.”
