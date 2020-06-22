Updated 1:36 p.m.: University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen has resigned. The announcement comes just days after the UA Faculty Union board of directors issued a petition calling for Johnsen's resignation amid controversy over his recent bid for a leadership position at an outside university.
UA Board of Regents Chair Sheri Buretta said Vice President Michelle Rizk will serve as acting president effective immediately until an interim president is named.
Rizk serves as the vice president of university relations, chief budget and strategy officer and system liaison for facilities and land management.
Johnsen issued a statement shortly after the announcement was made acknowledging the challenges he faced in governing the university but giving no mention to the controversy leading up to the call for his stepping down.
“It has been a real challenge leading the university over the last five years, but we made a lot of progress, too," Johnsen said. "Looking forward, there is no institution more important for creating opportunities for Alaskans than the university.”
Buretta noted in an email to university faculty and staff that the decision was mutual.
“While the board understands that a change in leadership can be unsettling, it is confident that this decision, though difficult, is the correct one for the university,” Buretta wrote. “We ask the university community to recognize that the state and university’s current fiscal situation requires significant change.
"To thrive, UA must come together to address our significant challenges – working to transform, reversing declining enrollment, and adapting to declining state support," she wrote. "The board also asks our community to move forward together and to work with the board and university leadership as we address these challenges.”
The board will appoint an interim president by July 15, according to Buretta, after consulting with chancellors and other governance leaders.
A formal search to officially fill the position will begin later this year.
This story will be updated.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.