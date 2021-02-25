Interest in the state university system is bouncing back, and officials are hoping to triple the land grant while boosting private donations as the public institution forges ahead following years of budget cuts.
Interim University of Alaska President Pat Pitney, delivering the annual State of the University address, said Wednesday that UA is in a “perfect position to remain competitive given our nation’s priorities.”
While the university has downsized by about 30%, after shedding 50 programs due to state budget cuts, with another $20 million more cuts on the horizon, Pitney said they’ve kept “an eye to the future.”
UA researchers are at the forefront of earth systems modeling, which is useful to multiple industries, including mining and defense. In addition, the university owns one of the most advanced marine research ships in the world, the Sikuliaq, a 261-foot oceanographic vessel capable of breaking ice more than two feet thick.
Efforts in Congress look promising to add 360,000 acres to the university’s 150,000-acre land grant, Pitney said.
A new campaign to attract $200 million in philanthropic giving to the university system will launch on March 25, she added.
The university will play an important role in assisting Alaskans put out of work by the coronavirus pandemic with learning new marketable skills.
A university education is still a good bet, Pitney said. Someone with a bachelor’s degree has about 70% more earning potential over someone with a high school diploma, according to numbers provided by Pitney. An associate’s degree raises earning power by about 30%.
“Degree attainment pays off,” Pitney said.
The university is working with industry to fulfill labor needs and has been ramping up nursing and engineering programs since the 1990s, according to Pitney.
“Employers — from hospitals to oil companies to school districts — are asking for our graduates,” Pitney said.
“Industry wants every engineering graduate we can provide.”
Growing and promoting teacher education programs is one of her priorities. Alaska-educated teachers are critical to maintaining strong K-12 schools, Pitney said.
She called on Alaskans to support higher education and the university system.
Applications to programs systemwide are 9.2% higher than this time last year, with the biggest increase at the University of Alaska-Anchorage, according to numbers provided by UA spokeswoman Roberta Graham.
