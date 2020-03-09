In Fairbanks hockey history no one beats the Kings in impact.
On Sunday afternoon, a reception was held at the University of Alaska Museum of the North for the Alaska Gold Kings upon donation of team memorabilia to the museum. Tickets, hockey pucks, scarves, jerseys, hockey sticks, news clippings and video filled the museum with gold and blue.
The Alaska Gold Kings, originally known as the Teamsters, formed in Fairbanks in the 1970s. The minor professional ice hockey team played in Fairbanks for 20 years before moving to Colorado in the mid-1990s.
“I like almost all sports, but watching the Gold Kings was by far my favorite,” said Randy Zarnke.
Randy Zarnke is the founder and president of the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame. Zarnke attributes the popularity of the Gold Kings to the players sticking around. Some players were in Alaska for 20 years and some stayed even after the team was no more.
“In the early days they had jobs in the lumber yard or the oil delivery or whatever it might be and you just got to know them on the street,” he said. “You got to know them having a beer with them. You watched them play. It wasn’t just three or four years here, then they were gone.”
Jordy Wolter, who played for the team from 1984 through 1990 and stayed in Fairbanks as a coach, was present at the event. Wolter was able to see a lot of familiar faces both in person and in the collection.
“The programs and a lot of teammates that I kind of forgot about, their pictures were in the programs at the table over here,” Wolter said, “and you know, just the video of the Russian game. I’ve got copies of that, but it’s always kind of fun to get glimpses of that, see yourself 30 years ago.”
The team all came to Alaska as young men and started families and businesses, according to Wolter.
“So just the initial being on this team led to the next 30-plus years of our lives,” he said. “So, it’s no small thing for all of us that the Gold Kings were here, and that John Rosie and the Teamsters had started this team and given us to play, to continue our careers, because not many of us were good enough to play pro after our college careers.”
The team was very successful, popular in the community according to Zarnke. He said Rosie was able to build the stature of the program, both in the United States and Internationally, travelling to Europe, Japan and Russia.
Zarnke said for little town on the edge of the last frontier to evolve or develop that kind of stature in the hockey community was amazing.
The collection comes from John Rosie, president of the Gold Kings. After the Gold Kings folded in 1997, Rosie was on the phone with Zarnke, talking about all the items that are now being catalogued in the museum collection. He was initially going to take them to the dump, according to Zarnke, but Zarnke told Rosie to give the items to him instead.
“So I’ve had all of this stuff for the last 20 odd years and I used it as a basis for some of the articles I wrote,” he said, “and I used as materials for displays that I put together over at the Dipper. I thought I would kind of continue to do that indefinitely, but a few years ago it dawned on me that I hadn’t really touched it in, let’s say, five years.”
If something were to happen to him, Zarnke thought the memorabilia would end up in a Fairbanks dump. So he reached out to the museum, where Angela Linn, senior collections manager of ethnology and history, came in.
When Zarnke asked Linn if she’d be interested in the Gold Kings memorabilia, she said yes because, according to her, until now the museum did not have anything in the collection associated with the history of hockey in Alaska.
In spring of 2019, Zarnke came to the museum with a pickup truck full of boxes.
“It was about, I think about 17 boxes that we received here and from that 17 we split that between the archives at the library and the museum here,” Linn said, “and then every month or so he would stop by with another couple boxes, and we’re still sorting through those separate donations.”
Altogether, because the items are still being processed, there are already 69 items catalogued according to Linn, and they still have at least another 100 to process.
Linn said that the job in the ethnology and history collection is to represent, through physical items, the stories of Alaskans for the entire state and to think about what the important historical events are and the organizations that helped shape these communities.
“And obviously Fairbanks is a really big hockey town, and the story of the Gold Kings, their formation and their growth in turning Fairbanks even into a bigger hockey town, that was a really important story — and we didn’t have a single item associated with that story,” Linn continued.
While she said it’s unusual for us to take such a large collection like this, the donors did such a good job of collecting materials that they said they would take it, although they may need to cull it a little based on relevance.
The results of some of the culling — programs, posters, flags and stickers — were available at the Sunday reception for attendees to take as mementos.
The collection itself will alternatively be used for exhibit, to lend out to other institutions for exhibit and for those working on research projects, according to Linn.
Pieces of the collection are already on display for hockey week, as well as being used for research.
Sam Urban, a graduate student in Arctic and northern studies is doing his thesis project on the Alaska Gold Kings.
“I’m a big hockey fan myself and I play,” Urban said, “and it was just really timely with this collection being donated several months ago.”
Urban said the goal of his project is to capture the positive impact that the Gold Kings have had on Fairbanks and how they laid the foundation for hockey in the town.
“And even when they left Fairbanks in 1997, the Ice Dogs were kind of formed in their space and I think part of that was definitely due to the fact that the Gold Kings were loved and people just genuinely loved going to the Big Dipper and watching them,” he said, adding that he’s been through a timeline, 30 years of News-Miner articles, getting season by season highlights for people.
Rosie came to the event as well, mingling with people and checking out the portions of the collection on display. He gave a speech to the attendees, talking about the championships the team won, their international impact and, of course, the lasting impact in Fairbanks, where the Ice Dogs now play on.
Rosie told the News-Miner in an interview that he gave all of the national team pendants that the Gold Kings had played. Watching the collection go to the museum was “unbelievable” according to Rosie.
“I mean it’s such an unexpected privilege to have that happen and completely unimaginable,” Rosie said. I could never in my mind, when we dropped the first puck in the old Big Dipper, did I ever believe that the stuff that we had accumulated over time would ever warrant the status of a museum exhibit.”