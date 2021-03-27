The University of Alaska is set to raise $200 million for research, scholarships and academic programs.
The University of Alaska system — including Anchorage, Fairbanks and Southeast universities — launched its first comprehensive fundraising campaign Thursday named For Alaska with the goal of raising $200 million for the university — “the most ambitious philanthropic undertaking in the university’s history,” according to university news release.
“Though there are fundraising priorities, donors have the ability to designate what campus and program they wish to support,” wrote Roberta Graham, associate vice president of public affairs, in an email to the News-Miner. “Everyone is encouraged to support this effort by contributing to areas of the university that are personally meaningful.”
In light of the declining state funding, the university system has been working to increase private giving and already has received $135 million from more than 16,000 donors for specific programs, research and scholarship funds. For example, one of the donors, telecommunications company GCI, committed $500,000 to support UAF’s new Alaska Esports Center and its access to 1 GIG internet speeds.
After developing For Alaska campaigns for several years, the university hosted an online event Thursday to kick it off, highlighting the value of donations for students and the role the university system is playing in the Alaska economy.
The campaign invites all Alaskans to invest and develop a sense of “ownership” over the university, UA Foundation President Tod Burnett said in a prepared statement.
“The university is for all Alaskans,” Graham wrote. “To have a vibrant university, it needs to be supported by many people. While we are very thankful for the support the university has received over the years, we want to encourage everyone to become part of the support for higher education.”
Increasing access to public higher education, diversifying Alaska economy and growing research in Alaska and the Arctic region are some of the goals of the campaign, according to the release.
“UA plays a critical role in serving Alaska and Alaskans,” said Cindy Cartledge, chair of the UA Foundation board of directors. “We want to build a vibrant, bold tomorrow for all Alaskans made possible through the opportunities offered by higher education.”
The university contributes more than $1 billion in economic impact, prepares Alaska’s workforce and supports small business development across the state, Graham explained.
“Donor support helps the university maintain programs that are directly related to jobs, economic development and cultural identity,” she added.
The campaign is managed by the University of Alaska Foundation, which is also in charge of the Consolidated Endowment Fund totaling $284.9 million, created by gifts from donors and the University’s land grant endowment.
To donate, donors can go to www.alaska.edu/foundation or call 907-786-1211. More information can be found at www.universityforalaska.com. The campaign premiere will be available on-demand at bit.ly/ForAlaska.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.