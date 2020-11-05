The University of Alaska Board of Regents will meet virtually today and Friday to discuss possible tuition increases in certain areas of the university system and proposals for the fiscal 2022 operating and capital budgets.
The proposals for each budget will be discussed based on the university’s needs and then will be transmitted to Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Legislature for consideration. Historically, the state has provided less to the university than requested.
The possible tuition increase would be limited to upper division and graduate tuition at the University of Alaska Fairbanks specifically, according to a news release from the university. This decision is being considered in order to bring UAF tuition rates in these areas into the same realm is peer universities on the West Coast.
This budget cycle will mark the third and final year in a funding compact signed by university leaders and the governor in which the UA system will be cut by $70 million over a three-year span — $25 million in fiscal 2020, $25 million in fiscal 2021 and $20 million this coming fiscal year.
In keeping with the compact, the university’s operating budget request will reflect the final $20 million reduction in state backing.
The university’s newly appointed interim president, Pat Pitney, noted in a statement that the university system has been subject years of cuts and will centralize focus on maintaining student services above all else amid funding difficulties.
“Our attention with this budget is focused on maintaining our focus on student-centered academic programs and competitive research while looking at how we can operate in a leaner and more efficient manner,” Pitney said a statement. “We’ve endured successive budget reductions totaling $120 million since 2014. Just in nominal terms, a $257 million budget is less than we received in 2007, and adjusted for inflation that puts us back in the ’90s.”
Today’s meeting will begin at 8 a.m. and is scheduled to end by 2 p.m. On Friday, the board will convene at 8 a.m. and conclude by 12 p.m.
A livestream of the meeting will be available at www.alaska.edu/bor/live. If web is unavailable, meeting audio can also be listened to be calling 1-866-832-7806 and entering 8475100.
The full agenda is at www.alaska.edu/bor/agendas.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.