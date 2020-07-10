The University of Alaska Board of Regents approved a list of five candidates this morning, one of whom will eventually serve as the system's interim president for up to the next 18 months until a permanent president can be found.
The list is made up of some big names in the UA community, including University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White and University of Alaska Anchorage Chancellor Kathy Sandeen.
Former-UAF Chancellor Dana Thomas also made the list, as did Michelle Rizk, the acting president who is also system vice president of university relations and chief strategy, planning and budget officer, and current Legislative Finance Division Director Pat Pitney.
The regents will be conducting interviews with each of the finalists today and Monday. Thomas was up first this morning.
The board made the announcement of the finalists before moving into executive session for the rest of today's meeting to conduct interviews.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
