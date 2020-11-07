In the second day of a two-day meeting, the University of Alaska Board of Regents approved Interim President Pat Pitney’s proposed operating and capital budget requests, which will now be transmitted to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for consideration.
Also Friday, the board adopted a proposed motion brought forward by Pitney to address racial injustice across the system and barriers faced by Alaska’s Indigenous population and other students of color.
“We understand and agree that in order to create meaningful change, we must develop a comprehensive, consistent plan with benchmarks that supports our Alaska Native faculty and students and all faculty and students of color,” Pitney said.
Regents will conduct a review of campus climates, programs, academic and social barriers faced by students of color and institutional bias across the system to identify areas that require reform.
The operating budget approved by the board requests requests $257 million in state funding. This is $20 million less than last year’s funding level and adheres to the final cut of a three-year plan to decrease state funding for the university that university leaders signed with Dunleavy.
The three-year compact proposed cutting the university by $70 million over three years rather than the $135 million single-year cut the governor had proposed his first budget cycle in office.
“The University of Alaska has dealt with state budget reductions totaling $120 million, one-third of its base funding, since fiscal year 2014,” Pitney said. “As we move forward, UA will continue to offer a solid core foundation of quality programs on which our communities, the state and industries can depend. UA’s programs are fundamental to Alaska’s economic recovery. We are dedicated to educating Alaskans for the jobs that support diversification and growth of the economy. UA has managed the dramatic reductions and seeks support from industry, community, and state leaders for stability after the compact.”
The capital budget approved by the board includes funding for COVID-19 related costs, deferred maintenance and repairs.