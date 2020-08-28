The University of Alaska Foundation, a fundraising nonprofit associated with the university, has announced a data breach associated with a third-party computing service the foundation uses to sort data, but maintains that no sensitive donor information was accessed.
The foundation issued a notice to affected individuals Wednesday.
The third-party computing service provider, Blackbaud, made the foundation aware of a data breach in May that “resulted in potential unauthorized access to certain information maintained by Blackbaud.”
Blackbaud provides customer relationship management and financial services tools, focusing on the nonprofit sector, according to the foundation.
The foundation uses Blackbaud specifically to manage information on University of Alaska alumni, employees, donors, scholarship awardees and friends “in order to communicate with these constituents and ensure donor funds are properly managed and spent according to donor intent.”
Megan Riebe, acting president of the foundation, specified in the Wednesday letter that the foundation does not maintain Social Security numbers, credit card numbers or bank account information through Blackbaud and maintains that the sensitive information could not have been accessed by the cyber breach.
“Upon learning of this event, we immediately commenced an investigation to better understand the nature and scope of the incident and any impact on University of Alaska data,” Riebe wrote. “Blackbaud advised they worked with forensic experts and law enforcement to investigate this incident. In an abundance of caution, we undertook our own internal investigation to understand what happened and what information may be involved.”
The foundation is undergoing a review of how it uses third-party vendor services moving forward.
Any involved party who has concerns over the breach can call 1-844-480-0278 for more information.
