University of Alaska leaders contemplated the future of higher education on Friday while receiving updates from all three campuses.
The UA system recently did an overhaul on it’s traditional classes, updating most courses for online delivery. The big question on the minds of UA leadership is, according to President Jim Johnsen, “What about fall semester?” Universities all across the country are considering that question right now, he said during the Friday morning Board of Regents meeting.
“We’ll be reaching out to the state epidemiologist. We’re also looking at experiences in previous pandemics, particularly with a focus on a potential second wave,” Johnsen said, “and the effects of mitigation and suppression efforts on the second wave. How do we make sure we reduce that potential, very negative possibility?”
When they start thinking about the fall, Johnsen added they are then invited to begin thinking about possible permanent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Much as 9/11 changed things in our country permanently, to what extent is this pandemic going to change our mission, our purpose and more importantly, how we deliver higher education for this state in a way that’s consistent with and supportive of our mission, and takes care of our people and serves the state of Alaska?” he said.
Regent Mary Hughes, in discussing a meeting with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges, said she thinks a lot of universities have trouble centering their thoughts on the future as things rapidly change from day to day. She commended Johnsen for thinking about the fall term.
“Many universities have thought about it and have decided, well, fall is going to be October and November, which I’m not sure,” Hughes said. “Maybe it works for them, but it’s so fluid, and so organizations have to be so fluid, and one of the things we’re noting is that the organizations that don’t have the ability to have large, the largest of foundations and so forth, there’s going to be a big huge struggle, a very big struggle.”
Hughes said one of the biggest topics going forward from the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges’ standpoint is mergers and acquisitions.
Regent Karen Perdue inquired whether there has been a discussion about Maymester offerings for students, wherein the university offers three-week courses for full credit in the month of May.
University of Alaska Fairbanks Chancellor Dan White reported that Maymester and summer classes are going online now.
“We have also canceled our in-person summer activities, outside of some that are being reviewed. 4-H is an example, RAHI is an example of what kind of modified programs might we be able to offer so that we can continue to engage those groups,” he said.
White addressed the issue of what to do about fall semester.
“Fall is now,” he said.
Open enrollment starts Monday for fall courses. General registration for fall courses is later in April.
“We are talking about how we want to deliver fall courses, to not just to our students, but as we look at our ecampus, which is very advanced, in looking broadly at delivering Alaska content around the world,” White said.
