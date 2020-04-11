The Board of Regents Academic and Student Affairs Committee are scheduled to hold a special meeting to review expedited academic program recommendations made by President Jim Johnsen. More information on the recommendations can be found online at alaska.edu/research/review/index.php.
The board’s Audit Committee will meet to review the fiscal 2021 budget and will discuss the budget impacts of the governor’s recent veto as well as other budget issues. The Alaska Legislature recently approved a cut of $12.5 million from the university’s state funding, but the governor vetoed another $12.5 million to bring the cut to $25 million in line with the defunding compact signed last year with Johnsen.
The Academic and Student Affairs Committee will meet from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 13 and 14. The Audit Committee will meet April 14 from 8-10 a.m.
Committee meetings are open to the public, and the video will be streamed live at www.alaska.edu/bor/live. Those interested can also listen online by calling 1-866-832-7806 and entering the pin: 8475100.
Meeting agendas can be found at www.alaska.edu/bor/agendas.