Russia is conducting military exercises in the Bering Sea this week and the U.S. military is tracking a submarine that surfaced on Thursday near Alaska in international waters.
The U.S. military also intercepted six Tu-142 Russian maritime patrol aircraft that entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone late Thursday.
"We closely track vessels of interest, including foreign military naval vessels, in our area of responsibility," the U.S. Northern Command, based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado posted on its Twitter account @USNorthernCmd Thursday.
The activity is in international waters, and the submarine did not enter Alaska territory, the U.S. Northern Command tweeted. "We have not received any requests for assistance from the Russian Navy or other mariners in the area. We always stand ready to assist those in distress."
Late Thursday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command sent F-22 aircraft, supported by KC-135 air refuelers, to intercept three groups of two Tu-142s that "loitered" within the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone for about five hours and came within 50 nautical miles of Alaska but remained in international airspace, NORAD said in a news release.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it was conducting naval drills with more than 50 warships and 40 aircraft, according to The Associated Press. It is the largest exercise in the area since Soviet times.
"Our northern approaches have had an increase in foreign military activity as our competitors continue to expand their military presence and probe our defenses," said Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, NORAD commander, in the news release. "This year, we've conducted more than a dozen intercepts, the most in recent years. The importance of our continued efforts to project air defense operations in and through the north has never been more apparent."
NORAD uses a defense network of radar, satellites and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response.
