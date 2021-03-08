Updated: 5 p.m.
The United States Supreme Court has declined to review a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision allowing four Fairbanks men to sue the city for wrongful imprisonment.
The high court's decision was announced Monday with no comment.
The men known as the Fairbanks Four — Marvin Roberts, Kevin Pease, Eugene Vent and George Frese — were teenagers when they were arrested for the October 1997 beating death of 15-year-old John Hartman. Despite evidence to the contrary and allegations that Fairbanks police coerced three of them into confessing, the four were tried, convicted and sentenced to lengthy prison terms. Various appeals and requests for new trials were denied, and the men were imprisoned for 18 years.
In 2013, the Alaska Innocence Project filed a petition for post-conviction relief, based in part on a sworn affidavit from convicted murderer William Holmes. In the affidavit, Holmes stated that he, fellow former Fairbanks resident and convicted murderer Jason Wallace, and three other men were responsible for killing Hartman.
Marvin Roberts was granted parole in June 2015 and Frese, Pease and Vent were released from prison in December 2015 after all four convictions were vacated in an agreement with the state in which they agreed not to sue the city or state for their treatment by the Fairbanks Police Department and the Fairbanks District Attorney’s office.
In 2017, the four men sued the city as well as four police officers, claiming their federal civil rights were violated through malicious prosecution and wrongful imprisonment. The group also argued that the 2015 agreement was coerced because it was the only option for the four to get out of prison and the court should invalidate the agreement.
A U.S. District Court judge in Anchorage dismissed the lawsuit in October 2018 but the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that ruling in January 2020. The city asked the court of appeals to reconsider, and the court reaffirmed its ruling in July.
In November 2020, the city of Fairbanks petitioned the Supreme Court to review the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision, saying it departed from established case law.
The U.S. Supreme Court's refusal to take the case allows the Fairbanks Four to go forward with their lawsuit, which seeks compensatory and punitive damages and attorney's fees.
Matt Singer, an Anchorage attorney representing the city in the suit, said he expects the case will now return to the trial court.
"We're disappointed by the court's decision but appreciate that there are many thousands of petitions the Supreme Court justices have to consider every year and they only accept a small number," Singer said. "The city will be asking the court to enforce the settlement agreement signed by the Fairbanks Four in which they promised not to sue as a condition of the agreement."
