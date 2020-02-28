An Alaska-born orthopedic surgeon, hoping to defeat U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan at the Nov. 3 general election, held his campaign’s first news conference Thursday in Fairbanks to highlight the issue of underfunded pension plans on the verge of collapse.
Dr. Al Gross said workers who have paid into pension plans face the prospect of those plans going insolvent by 2025.
The 57-year-old part-time commercial fisherman called for the establishment of a Pension Rehabilitation Administration authorized to offer long-term, low-interest loans to ensure no interruption of benefits. The plan is similar to one that was approved by the U.S. House of Representatives but stalled in the U.S. Senate, Gross said.
Underfunded pensions is a nationwide problem impacting workers in Alaska where one in four workers belong to a union, Gross said.
“Some of my constituents will lose their benefits during my first term if we fail to take action, and I’m not going to let that happen,” he said.
About 20 workers and leaders from multiple labor unions stood behind the Senate candidate, holding campaign signs and nodding as he spoke. The news conference was held at the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades Local 1959.
“I am definitely very proud to be standing up for workers in Alaska,” Gross said.
He is a registered nonpartisan who launched his campaign last year and has raised more than $2 million, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Financial support is coming from a variety of sectors, including a number of physicians and educators in Alaska and Outside.
Gross has filed with the Alaska Division of Elections to run in the Aug. 18 Alaska Democratic Party Primary. The deadline to file for the primary election is June 1, and Gross is the only candidate so far who is signed up to challenge Sullivan, a one-term Republican, lawyer and former U.S. Marine who is also vigorously raising money.
FEC filings show the senator has at least $5.6 million so far to spend on his reelection campaign with support from numerous CEOs and corporate PACs, including Walmart, Home Depot, Google, Boeing, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Microsoft and more.
Gross is planning to move his campaign headquarters from Anchorage, where he currently lives, to Fairbanks in the coming weeks, according to Campaign Manager David Keith.
Gross was born and raised in Juneau. His father, Avrum Gross, was Attorney General under Gov. Jay Hammond. His mother, Shari Gross, was the first executive director of the United Fishermen of Alaska and founded the League of Women Voters Alaska.
The husband and father of four said he lived in Fairbanks in 1985 while attending the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
This is his first time running for public office.
“I don’t like the direction our state or our country is going,” he said during an interview with reporters.
In addition to pension reform, Gross wants to work on addressing climate change and make health insurance more affordable for small businesses.
“I am a big supporter of free markets and competition. In health care, we don’t have free markets,” the physician said.
Gross said he is also concerned about young people leaving the state because of lack of opportunity.
“The biggest issue for me is jobs and the economy in Alaska,” he said.
Gross will be in Fairbanks until Saturday with plans to attend a UAF hockey game today along with a meet and greet at a private home, according to his campaign manager.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.