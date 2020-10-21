At least two Fairbanks-area voters have received emails reportedly from the Proud Boys organization warning them to "vote for Trump ... or else."
Now the U.S. Department of Homeland Security says Iran was behind the emails, according to Wednesday evening statements made by John Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence.
Gregg Browder, a retired teacher who now lives in North Pole, on Tuesday reported to the Daily News-Miner that he had received the email.
Browder said he forwarded the email and his concerns to the Anchorage FBI field office, Alaska Division of Elections, the Alaska Attorney General's Office and Alaska State Troopers. Browder is not the only local voter to have received the email.
Christopher Friar, another Fairbanks-area resident, also reported receiving the same email from the same address: info@proudboysofficial.com.
“You are currently registered as a Democrat and we know this because we have gained access into the entire voting infrastructure,” the message said. “You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you. Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply.”
Friar said he was alarmed to see the email show up in his inbox Tuesday morning. Any attempt to sway his vote was "too late," as he already cast an early vote on Monday, he said jokingly.
This is the first election that Friar is registered as a Democrat, he noted, explaining that he had previously been a nonpartisan voter. This makes him wonder if the targeted email was only sent to recently registered Democrats, he said, adding that he planned to bring that up to the state Division of Elections when he reported the email, which he planned to do later on Wednesday.
"My concern is more systemically, for those people who are more susceptible to spam campaigns, this might confuse those voters or in some cases worry them into not voting," Friar told the Daily News-Miner.
According to a report from Alaska Public Media, a number of voters across the state had received the same email.
Separate news reports from NPR and the Washington Post indicated that Democratic voters in Florida, Arizona and Pennsylvania had also received the same email.
The Proud Boys are a far-right political group known for their often violent demonstrations and more recent support of President Donald Trump.
Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio denied involvement in the email barrage and told The Washington Post that the group operates two main websites but was shifting away from the domain used in the email –– claims that are now supported by the Department of Homeland Security's findings.
The Alaska Division of Elections told the Daily News-Miner on Tuesday afternoon that they were aware of the emails and had forwarded them to the "appropriate federal agency" for review.
According to FBI guidelines, the emails are considered voter intimidation, which is illegal in Alaska.
A spokesperson for the Anchorage FBI field office indicated the office was aware of the emails but would not comment further.
On the national level, Christopher Krebs, director of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, wrote in a Tuesday post to his Twitter account that his office was aware of "threatening emails with misleading info about the secrecy of your vote.
“These emails are meant to intimidate and undermine American voters’ confidence in our elections,” he wrote.
The Department of Homeland Security issued findings of its investigation during a news conference Wednesday in which Iran was pointed to as the driving source behind the spam campaign.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.