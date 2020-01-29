A move to close down the Seattle-based National Archives has drawn opposition from a collection of elected officials both nationwide and local.
It’s been five years since the Anchorage-based National Archives closed in 2014, at which point all the records housed therein were transferred to the National Archives facilities in Seattle. Now, the Seattle facility is set for closure as well, with plans to transfer all records to either Missouri or California.
Alaska Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan signed a letter from more than a dozen U.S. senators urging Acting Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought to not close the archives, citing concerns over the lack of accessibility.
“This facility houses records, both archival and in storage, that are vital to a variety of stakeholders in our states, including state agencies, universities, researchers, scientists, tribal members and students,” the Jan. 24 letter reads. “We are concerned about the process the (Public Buildings Reform Board) used to develop their recommendations and the negative impact the facility’s closure will have on our constituents and our states, and so we ask OMB to immediately reject the PBRB’s recommendations.”
The issue has gained the attention not only of U.S. senators but also local legislators. Fairbanks Republican Reps. Bart LeBon and Steve Thompson, Fairbanks Democratic Reps. Grier Hopkins and Adam Wool, and Sens. Scott Kawasaki, John Coghill and Click Bishop jointly penned a letter urging the OMB to maintain the Seattle facility. The letter was also signed by former North Pole Rep. Tammie Wilson while she still held office.
“Moving these valuable, one-of-a-kind historical treasures further away from the Pacific Northwest would be a massive loss to Alaska. Not only will it make travel to the new location increasingly cost prohibitive for Alaskan people, students, researchers, attorneys, and government agencies, the prioritization of digitization of Alaska’s records will likely be delayed,” the letter reads.
According to Murkowski’s office, the National Archives staff in Seattle was informed on Jan. 13 with no notice that the facility will close.
Murkowski spokeswoman Hannah Ray also cited a commitment from the National Archives and Records Administration following the closure of the Anchorage archives in 2014 to digitize the Alaska records in an effort to make them more easily reached by state residents. As of this year, no records have been made digital, the group of Fairbanks area lawmakers noted.
The Seattle Archives was approved for closure Monday.
