A Fort Wainwright soldier died Monday in Iraq in what the Army described as a non-combat incident, according to the Department of Defense.
Sgt. Christopher Wesley Curry, 23, from Terre Haute, Indiana, was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, which is based at Fort Wainwright. About one-half of the roughly 4,000-member brigade deployed to Iraq starting in August.
The incident occurred in Erbil, Iraq, and is under investigation.
“Sgt. Curry joined Charlie Company in April 2019 and immediately became a part of our Army family. His technical expertise enabled the unit to deploy from Alaska in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, and his continued effort eased the company's transition while in theater,” said Lt. Col. Jimmy Howell, 3-21 Infantry commander. “Sgt. Curry's incessant optimism was the hallmark of his personality and often provided respite for others during times of stress.
“His honesty, lightheartedness, and wit will always be remembered by his brothers in arms. His loss is being felt immensely by Charlie Company, 3-21 Infantry, and the 1/25th SBCT. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own."
Contact staff writer Alistair Gardiner at 459-7575. Follow him on Twitter: @FDNMoutdoors.