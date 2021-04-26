Two teenagers were taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Saturday night after being shot by another teenager at a party, according to Alaska State Troopers.
About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a report of an underage bonfire party with roughly 50 people in attendance near 9 Mile Richardson Highway, a trooper dispatch stated. The troopers heard gunshots as they arrived and discovered that two juvenile males had been shot in their abdomens, according to the trooper dispatch. The teenage victims were transported to Fairbanks for emergency surgery.
As of Monday, the victims are still hospitalized but are stable, according to Department of Public Safety public information officer Gretchen Weiss-Brooks.
An investigation revealed that several teenagers got into an altercation with another group of teens and shots were fired. Alcohol was present at the party but it is unknown at this time what role it may have played in the altercation, Weiss-Brooks said. The trooper dispatch reported that, "EMS and additional law enforcement personnel were called to the scene as there were numerous subjects on the scene who were trying to leave the area."
Troopers identified a suspect, also a male juvenile. The suspect was arrested and taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center, where he is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree weapons misconduct.
The 9 Mile area, according to Weiss-Brooks, is known for being a “hot spot for parties and other illicit activities.” It is located within the seven miles of dike that runs between Fairbanks and North Pole.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 459-7544.