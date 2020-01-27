A 73-year-old Two Rivers man faces up to 10 years in prison for pointing a gun at family member’s head and pulling the trigger last year.
James Thomas Karr was charged with attempted murder but pleaded guilty to an amended count of second-degree assault in Fairbanks court Monday. Charges of fourth-degree weapons misconduct and third-degree assault were dismissed.
According to public defender Mary Bullis, Karr was exposed to Agent Orange while serving in Vietnam, suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has late-stage pancreatic cancer. Bullis said she plans to call two expert witnesses and a doctor to testify about Karr's condition at the time of the March 23, 2019 incident.
Karr will be sentenced over the course of three afternoons in early August after a presentence report has been prepared by the Department of Corrections.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, Karr became angry at the woman and began throwing food and other items at her while threatening to kill her. He pointed a loaded .22-caliber pistol at a woman's head and they struggled over the gun. He pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire because the woman's finger kept the hammer from moving. The woman sustained minor injuries to her hand, and another person at the home disarmed Karr.
