Two people are presumed dead in a plane crash about 13 miles northeast of Chitina.
The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was notified at 11:41 a.m. Thursday after an emergency locator beacon transmitter was activated near Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. The transmitter belonged to a Cessna 185 which was believed to be carrying the pilot and a passenger, according to an Alaska State Troopers news release.
Searchers responded to the remote crash site, located in a wooded area on a gradual slope. They located the aircraft but found no survivors.
Troopers and the National Park Service were working to access the crash site for body recovery on Thursday evening.